The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $16.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 862,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 180,426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

