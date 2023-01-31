Financial Analysis: Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) & ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nicox and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicox N/A N/A N/A ageas SA/NV 8.89% 8.04% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nicox and ageas SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicox 0 0 0 0 N/A ageas SA/NV 2 3 4 0 2.22

Valuation and Earnings

ageas SA/NV has a consensus target price of $44.70, indicating a potential downside of 7.55%. Given ageas SA/NV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ageas SA/NV is more favorable than Nicox.

This table compares Nicox and ageas SA/NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicox $10.15 million 4.01 -$51.77 million N/A N/A ageas SA/NV $16.30 billion 0.56 $999.72 million $6.04 8.00

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox.

Volatility and Risk

Nicox has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Nicox on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

