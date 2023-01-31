Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $110.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.11.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. Endava has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 113.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Endava by 32.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

