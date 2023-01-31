Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $100.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

