Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) & BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Head to Head Comparison

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.87% 14.15% 9.19% Fiesta Restaurant Group -4.01% -5.55% -2.32%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BAB and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.00%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than BAB.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BAB and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 2.13 $650,000.00 $0.05 17.99 Fiesta Restaurant Group $357.28 million 0.61 $10.37 million ($0.61) -13.82

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. Fiesta Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BAB beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items. The Other segment includes corporate-owned property and equipment, advisory fees, and corporate. The company was founded in April 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

