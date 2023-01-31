Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.90.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $128,054,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

