Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $65.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMSNY. HSBC downgraded shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 52 to CHF 56 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $70.51 on Friday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $168.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

