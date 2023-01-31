Comparing TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) & Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TPG and Cartesian Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 10 2 0 2.17 Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG currently has a consensus price target of $34.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Given TPG’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

12.9% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TPG and Cartesian Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $4.98 billion 1.95 $230.90 million $0.08 392.92 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A 19.09% 6.83% Cartesian Growth N/A -70.50% 5.30%

Summary

TPG beats Cartesian Growth on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Cartesian Growth

(Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

