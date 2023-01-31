Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives $202.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.00. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $110.65 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

