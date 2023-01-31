Brokerages Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) PT at $370.67

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($377.17) to €314.00 ($341.30) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €400.00 ($434.78) to €380.00 ($413.04) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($418.48) to €365.00 ($396.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $82.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $87.35.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.