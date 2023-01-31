Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $20.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,670,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bilibili by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,218 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bilibili by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Stock Down 8.9 %

Bilibili stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.72 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

