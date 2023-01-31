Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$57.53

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bankshares raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enbridge

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57. In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at C$54,185,472.80.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$54.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.20. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$11.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 126.48%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

