Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Head to Head Survey

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Adeia pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Adeia pays out -5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Adeia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $987.70 million 0.83 $177.98 million $4.39 5.14 Adeia $877.70 million 1.31 -$55.46 million ($3.67) -2.99

Profitability

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 18.17% 18.49% 10.50% Adeia -41.90% 16.11% 8.45%

Volatility & Risk

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Adeia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adeia has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.86%. Given Adeia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Adeia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Adeia on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Adeia

(Get Rating)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.