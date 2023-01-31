Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £120.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £120.68 ($149.04).

Several research firms have recently commented on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($148.20) to £124 ($153.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.50 ($151.29) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of SPX opened at £115.55 ($142.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,826.16. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 9,008 ($111.25) and a twelve month high of £137.59 ($169.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of £111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of £109.89.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

