Analysts Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target at $186.17

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.17.
JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
NASDAQ JKHY opened at $179.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.25 and a 200 day moving average of $189.00.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.