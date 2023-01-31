Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $29.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.13.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Insider Activity at Altimmune
In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Altimmune Price Performance
Shares of ALT stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $633.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.15.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.