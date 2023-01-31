Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $29.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altimmune Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Altimmune by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,442,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after buying an additional 442,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,027,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 301,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 257,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 828,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $633.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.15.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

