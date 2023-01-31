Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $26.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Mendlein bought 36,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FATE opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

