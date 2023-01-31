SkyWest (SKYW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SkyWest Price Performance
SKYW stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Further Reading
