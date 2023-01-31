SkyWest (SKYW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest Price Performance

SKYW stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

About SkyWest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 394,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 289,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,413,000 after acquiring an additional 251,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

