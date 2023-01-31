Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) PT at $56.29

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 147,398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 181,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

