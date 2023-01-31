Analysts Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Target Price at $311.29

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $30.06 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 416,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $4,752,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

