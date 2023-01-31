Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) versus Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Financial Survey

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Cardio Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $690.60 million 2.26 -$27.20 million ($0.97) -19.86 Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Cardio Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myriad Genetics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 1 2 1 0 2.00 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Myriad Genetics and Cardio Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 31.88%. Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 692.08%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Myriad Genetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics -11.69% -4.86% -3.68% Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats Myriad Genetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients, and also includes corporate services. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

