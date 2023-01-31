Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $761.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690 over the last ninety days. 42.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.