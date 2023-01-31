Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives $623.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $623.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTMVY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 497 ($6.14) to GBX 590 ($7.29) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.05) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

