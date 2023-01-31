Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Critical Survey

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) and Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Western Uranium & Vanadium has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Western Uranium & Vanadium and Snow Lake Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Snow Lake Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Uranium & Vanadium 1.29% 0.37% 0.32% Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Snow Lake Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Uranium & Vanadium $270,000.00 136.08 -$2.07 million N/A N/A Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$7.46 million N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher revenue and earnings than Snow Lake Resources.

Summary

Western Uranium & Vanadium beats Snow Lake Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

(Get Rating)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Snow Lake Resources

(Get Rating)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.