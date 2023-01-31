Analysts Set Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Target Price at $9.33

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $485.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,451,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,843,347.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,451,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,843,347.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.