Critical Analysis: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rumble alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rumble and Weibo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weibo 1 4 4 0 2.33

Profitability

Weibo has a consensus price target of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Weibo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than Rumble.

This table compares Rumble and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble N/A -11.05% -2.22% Weibo 2.96% 11.40% 5.47%

Volatility and Risk

Rumble has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rumble and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Weibo $2.26 billion 2.41 $428.32 million $0.26 88.35

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble.

Summary

Weibo beats Rumble on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.