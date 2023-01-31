Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in January

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,436,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 6,016,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Lake Resources Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of LLKKF opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL, is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz, Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy and Kachi located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

