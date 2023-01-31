FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Trustmark Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Trustmark Price Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group increased their target price on Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TRMK opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.86. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

