Topaz Energy Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Topaz Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPZ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Ci Capital lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.44.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZ opened at C$20.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 30.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.90 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.56.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$81.68 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$47,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,250. In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$47,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,250. Also, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. Insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $177,739 over the last 90 days.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 150.72%.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.