Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $6.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.87. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

NYSE:TEL opened at $125.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 280.9% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,707,000 after purchasing an additional 297,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

