Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALK opened at $50.16 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

