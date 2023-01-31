Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $7.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.20. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.80.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $157.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $160.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,913,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

