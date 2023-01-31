MarineMax, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for MarineMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HZO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

NYSE:HZO opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $647.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

