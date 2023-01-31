Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $111.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Raymond James by 14.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after buying an additional 349,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 177.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after acquiring an additional 288,769 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

