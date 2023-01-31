Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Navient by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

