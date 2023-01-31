Brokers Offer Predictions for ResMed Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

ResMed Stock Down 0.8 %

RMD opened at $222.71 on Monday. ResMed has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.26 and its 200-day moving average is $223.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $332,530.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,334 shares in the company, valued at $22,025,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,105.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,025,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,176 shares of company stock worth $10,430,328. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.