Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DHI. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

DHI stock opened at $94.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,990,000 after purchasing an additional 728,450 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $3,181,130. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

