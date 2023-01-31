Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PB. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of PB stock opened at $74.23 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.