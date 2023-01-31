Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.86.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

