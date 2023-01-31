Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Marcus Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Marcus in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Marcus had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $183.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million.

Marcus Stock Down 1.7 %

MCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

MCS opened at $14.64 on Monday. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 153,117 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 300,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus

In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

About Marcus

(Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.