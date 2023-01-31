William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.72 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,585 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.