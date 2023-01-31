William Blair Weighs in on F5, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for F5 in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the network technology company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $145.69 on Monday. F5 has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $217.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in F5 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in F5 by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 106.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in F5 by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in F5 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

