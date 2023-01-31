Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.7 %

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

