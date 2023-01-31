Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAL. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,596.00 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

