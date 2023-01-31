Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Navient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Navient by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

