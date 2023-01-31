Brokers Issue Forecasts for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $9.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.77. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.31.

Shares of DECK opened at $420.35 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $430.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.71.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,975 shares of company stock worth $3,485,649. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

