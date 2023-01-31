Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Decreased by Analyst

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $498.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.92 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 2.9 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $284.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.32. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 522.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Further Reading

