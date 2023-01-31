New Jersey Resources (NJR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY23 guidance at $2.42-2.52 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.42-$2.52 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NJR stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

