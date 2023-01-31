National Fuel Gas (NFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.40-$6.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.40-$6.90 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.