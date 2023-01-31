National Fuel Gas (NFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.40-$6.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.40-$6.90 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
National Fuel Gas Price Performance
NFG opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78.
National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
Featured Articles
