Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

